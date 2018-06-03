Waseem begins training in Las Vegas

KARACHI: Pakistan’s professional boxer Mohammad Waseem has started training at the Floyd Mayweather Junior Boxing Gym in Las Vegas for his International Boxing Federation (IBF) world title bout later this summer.

The 30-year-old will face Moruti Mthalane of South Africa in the IBF world title bout on July 15 at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur. The title was left vacant by Filipino fighter Donnie Nietes.

The Waseem-Moruti fight was previously set as an elimination bout but after Nietes vacated the belt the fight was elevated to a title bout.

Waseem fasts and trains at the same time. “You know it’s not easy to train hard in Ramazan when you fast. But through the help of God I am managing both,” Waseem told ‘The News’ from Las Vegas on Saturday.

There are hardly 41 days left for the bout, but Waseem says it is enough time for preparation.

“It’s enough time,” the Quetta-born boxer said. “I am physically well-prepared.”

Waseem initially wanted to train in England but changed his mind due to visa issues and rushed to Las Vegas.