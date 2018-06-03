TRAINING CAMPS FOR ASIAN GAMES: Decision on second phase to be taken on 6th

ISLAMABAD: The blame game between the Pakistan Sports Board and Pakistan Olympic Association continues over the delay in the second phase of training camps for the 18th Asian Games with the PSB maintaining that the sports federations should have taken care of the lull period in between.

The PSB has convened a sports federations’ meeting on June 6 to decide on the start of the second phase of camps and other matters pertaining to the Asian Games.

PSB’s Director Federations Azam Dar said the camps had to be abruptly closed on May 15 for reasons beyond their control. “Before that the camps were on in all major cities. The federations should have taken care of the period in between and should have continued with their training camps,” he said.

“According to our knowledge some federations did that on their own. Others should have followed suit. We now have convened the long awaited meeting on June 6 to decide on the resumption of the training camps.”

He said all affiliated sports federations should have the resources to take care of their requirements in the period in which the PSB was not able to support these camps.

‘The News’ has learnt that the POA has sent a list of a 327-member Asian Gams contingent to the government for financial support. According to details, the PSB is reluctant to support those sports federations that are not affiliated with it.

“We feel the list is too heavy and need another review. We have already made it clear that those federations which are not affiliated with the PSB would not be accommodated.

“Apart from that only those athletes should be sent to the Games who have realistic chances of challenging for medals,” a PSB official when contacted said. He said all these matters would be discussed in the June 6 meeting.