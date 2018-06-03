Muguruza, Sharapova cruise to victories

PARIS: Former champion Garbine Muguruza reached the French Open last 16 on Saturday with a comfortable 6-0, 6-2 win over Australia’s Sam Stosur.

Spanish third seed Muguruza, the 2016 winner in Paris and the reigning Wimbledon champion, fired 15 winners past Stosur, the 34-year-old 2010 runner-up and former US Open champion.

After wrapping up the first set in just 25 minutes, Stosur only got on the board in the third game of the second.

The Spaniard goes on to face Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine who knocked out Slovakian 19th seed Magdalena Rybarikova 6-2, 6-4.

Tsurenko has now reached the last 16 in Paris for the first time, equalling her best run at a Slam, at the 2016 US Open.

Petra Kvitova’s hot streak on clay ended in disappointing fashion as the Czech lost 7-6(7/6), 7-6(7/4) to Anett Kontaveit in a delayed third round match on Saturday.

Kvitova, one of seven women’s Grand Slam champions in action on Day Seven, was edged out in a tight tussle on Court One — snapping a 13-match winning run.

The eighth seed began in confident fashion against the Estonian she beat on the way to the Madrid title last month, but a 3-1 lead turned into a 5-3 deficit.

Kvitova recovered to take the opener into a tiebreak but Kontaveit, herself in fine form on clay, edged it 8-6.

Kontaveit rallied from 2-4 in the second set but squandered two match points when serving at 5-4 — missing two regulation forehands — and Kvitova dug in to level at 5-5. The 25th seed served for the match again at 6-5 but faltered once more.

She received a gift in the tiebreak though when Kvitova slammed a smash long at 3-5 and although Kontaveit double-faulted on her first match point she sealed her first career win over the twice Wimbledon champion on the next one.

US Open champion Sloane Stephens clung on for dear life to reach the fourth round with a 4-6, 6-1, 8-6 victory over Italian Camila Giorgi.

The American 10th seed had dropped just six games in her previous two matches and stepped onto a sunbathed Court 18 holding a perfect record against Italian opponents at majors.

Giorgi came into the contest knowing she had the game to trouble the American, having won their last two encounters in straight sets, and it was no different on Saturday as she served for the match at 5-4 and again at 6-5.

But Stephens kept her nerve to break back on both occasions and was mightily relieved when she saw Giorgi’s backhand zip beyond the baseline on her first match point.

Stephens will hope her body does not suffer too much fatigue from the two hours 26 minutes tussle as she will be back on court on Sunday for a showdown with Kontaveit.

Maria Sharapova crushed sixth seed Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-1 in the third round. The five-time Grand Slam champion produced one of her best performances since returning from a doping ban, cruising to a totally one-sided win in her first match on Court Philippe Chatrier for three years.

Hard-hitting Russian Karen Khachanov knocked out France’s number one player Lucas Pouille 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 in the third round after the rain-hit match resumed on Saturday.

Khachanov, who will be in the last 16 for the second year in a row, always had 15th seed Pouille on the back foot and now takes on German ‘wunderkind’ Alexander Zverev.

The match was interrupted by rain on Friday with world number 38 Khachanov having won the first two sets and the Russian was just as focused when play started again on Court Philippe Chatrier on Saturday.

“It was tough to be interrupted, you think about the match all night, it was really difficult for the both of us,” said Khachanov, who had already beaten Pouille in the final of the Marseille Open this year.

Khachanov trains in Spain and has a lot of clay-court practice under his belt which told against Pouille, who appeared exhausted on Friday after just two sets.

The Frenchman had threatened a comeback in the second set when he broke for 4-2, but Khachanov stayed ice cool and broke back, then won 11 of the 17 remaining games. He ended the contest with an exquisite lob to claim an emphatic win.