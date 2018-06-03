No threat to democratic system: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that there was no threat to democratic system in the country as second time the governments had completed their constitutional tenures.

Democratically elected governments had always performed well for uplift and prosperity of the people of the country. The PML-N government had taken all the decision in best national interest, he said talking to a private news channel. He said we had further strengthened and promoted democracy and implemented all the decisions of the court in supremacy of law, adding we never criticised verdict of the court.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had presented himself before the court for accountability regarding the cases. He underlined the need to take the political decisions in the public court instead of apex court. Not a single rupee of corruption was proved against Nawaz Sharif, he added.

The ex-PM said it was responsibility of interim-set up to ensure general election on their stipulated time frame and further stated that the elections should be held in transparent manner.