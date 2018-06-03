Imran to act against members demanding bribe for tickets

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saturday announced its candidates for seven National Assembly constituencies of Fata.

The candidates were announced at a meeting of the PTI parliamentary board with Imran Khan in the chair. As per the board decision, Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Sajjad Khan, Noorul Haq Qadri, Syed Iqbal Miyan, Aurangzeb Khan and Qaisar Jamal will be contesting the upcoming general elections on PTI’s ticket from NA-40, NA-41, NA-42, NA-43, NA-46, NA-48 and NA-51 respectively.

The PTI election management cell has been directed to make necessary arrangements in this regard.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan announced to crack down on party members asking for money in return of nominations to contest the upcoming general elections.

Imran took to Twitter to make the announcement.

“Any PTI member who asks for money from a prospective candidate in return for a PTI ticket; or anyone you know who gives money in order to get favoured for a PTI ticket must be reported to the party by calling this no: 0303-5375113. I will be deciding the final allocation of tickets,” the PTI chief tweeted.