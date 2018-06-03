2 paramilitary personnel hurt in Hub suicide attack

KARACHI: At least two paramilitary personnel were injured in an encounter near a Rangers checkpost in Hub, a spokesperson for the paramilitary force said on Saturday, during which a lone suspect also blew himself up, reported Geo News.

The incident took place around Iftar time on Saturday, when Rangers personnel were deployed for snap checking near Mai Gari checkpost, the spokesperson said. The suspect, who was asked to stop for routine checking, opened fire resulting in retaliation from Rangers personnel.

As a resul, at least two paramilitary personnel were injured, the spokesperson added. The suspect then detonated a bomb, resulting in his death.