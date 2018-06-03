Sun June 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

MR
Monitoring Report
June 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

2 paramilitary personnel hurt in Hub suicide attack

KARACHI: At least two paramilitary personnel were injured in an encounter near a Rangers checkpost in Hub, a spokesperson for the paramilitary force said on Saturday, during which a lone suspect also blew himself up, reported Geo News.

The incident took place around Iftar time on Saturday, when Rangers personnel were deployed for snap checking near Mai Gari checkpost, the spokesperson said. The suspect, who was asked to stop for routine checking, opened fire resulting in retaliation from Rangers personnel.

As a resul, at least two paramilitary personnel were injured, the spokesperson added. The suspect then detonated a bomb, resulting in his death.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar