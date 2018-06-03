Asghar Khan case: SC issues notices to Nawaz, Hashmi, Durrani, others

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Saturday issued notices to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, senior politician Javed Hashmi and 19 other civilians in the Asghar Khan case.

A two-member bench at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar also issued notices to former ISI chief Lt-Gen (Retd) Asad Durrani, NAB head and a number of officials from the FIA.

Earlier, a report was submitted before the court by Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali on the cabinet’s decision in the case, informing the bench that cabinet had decided to enforce Supreme Court’s orders in letter and spirit.

He also told the court that the cabinet had directed the FIA to continue investigation in the case.

Chief Justice Nisar questioned what strategy has been devised to ensure that those who received the money return it back. The bench, on the attorney general’s request, ordered the court staff to re-seal the report detailing the cabinet meeting. The apex court then adjourned the case hearing till June 6.

During Friday’s hearing, Chief Justice Nisar, irked over the lack of progress in the Asghar Khan case, remarked that the government “ran away” after forming a sub-committee for the implementation of the Asghar Khan case verdict.

“Why hasn’t the federal cabinet done anything regarding the Asghar Khan case verdict,” he questioned, adding that this was a serious case but the government was least concerned about it.