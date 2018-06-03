CPSP signs MoUs with Chinese hospitals

LAHORE: In view of One Belt, One Road and CPEC programme, an alliance of international medical education has been established in the first three-day conference held in Sheyang city of Lieyang province, China.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, a total of 49 health institutes from 15 countries, including China and College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) from Pakistan will be linked through One Belt, One Road programme.

The conference was attended by Prof Zafar Ullah Chaudhry, CPSP president and Prof Waris Farooqa from Services Institute of Medical Sciences who represented Pakistan in the three-day International Medical Education Conference.

Prof Zafar Ullah Chaudhry apprised the participants in the conference about the performance of CPSP, achievements and the e-log monitoring system for the specialist doctors. He said that the outcomes of the One Belt, One Road CPEC program would be witnessed in the health sector of Pakistan. Through the the alliance, the countries in the allaince, including Pakistan, would cooperate with each other in medical education, training of doctors, exchange of students and experts exchange and research. They would materialise the ideas for mutual cooperation, he added.

In this regard, CPSP signed a memoranda of understandings with three tertiary care hospitals of China for the betterment of profession of medicine.

The first MoU was signed by CPSP President Prof Zafar Ullah Chaudhry and Prof Wu Yongjian, professor of cardiology, Fuwai Hospital, China, for improved treatment of cardiac diseases in Pakistan. The second MoU was signed between Prof Zafar Ullah Chaudhry and Prof Lu Hong Kai, president of Weifang People’s Hospital, China, for the establishment of international medical training centres. The third MoU was signed between CPSP President Prof Zafar Ullah Chaudhry and Prof Niu Jun, Qilu Hospital of Shandong University for establishment of a hospital and a nursing college at CPSP Kala Shah Kaku.