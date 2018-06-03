Sun June 03, 2018
National

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
June 3, 2018

Marriyum’s appointment as PML-N spokesperson hailed

ISLAMABAD: While welcoming appointment of former Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ms. Marriyum Aurangzaib as the spokesperson of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), Senator Dr. Syed Asif Saeed Kirmani has made it clear that he had never been designated as formal spokesman of the party.

“In-fact I and some other party leaders acted upon the advice of the party leadership to facilitate coordination with media time-to-time on certain conspicuous subjects.” Since no notification was in existence regarding the spokesman of the party, the announcement pertaining to the appointment of Ms. Marriyum, has fulfilled the requirement of the party. Certain disgruntle element is trying to create misperception in the matter which is regrettable, he said.

Such negative tactics could not do any harm and cannot create any impression on the moral of the party and workers of the PML-N, Senator Dr. Syed Asif Saeed Kirmani added.

