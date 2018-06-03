Anti-judiciary rally: CJ accepts unconditional apology of two

LAHORE: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Saturday accepted unconditional apology of two of the suspects involved in staging an anti-judiciary rally in Kasur.

The suspects, Nasir Khan and Jamil Khan, appeared before the chief justice along with their parents and other family members. They appealed to the chief justice to pardon them as they had committed a great mistake. “We feel sorry for what we have done,” they said.

Chief Justice Nisar accepted their apology and ordered the police to cancel the case to the extent of Nasir Khan and Jamil. He also suspended the contempt of court proceedings against them pending before the Lahore high Court.

Separately, Chief Justice Nisar told father of seven-year-old Zainab of Kasur that the appeal of the convict against his sentence had been fixed for hearing before a three-judge apex court bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa which would resume the hearing next week.

The chief justice also ordered the police to withdraw security from Haji Amin Ansari, the father of the victim girl, observing that the person (convict) who could harm him was in prison.

Meanwhile, the chief secretary told the court that another minor rape victim Kainat had been receiving necessary medical care at the Children’s Hospital. He regretted that the condition of the minor was not satisfactory as her treatment was not possible in Pakistan or abroad, adding that only medical care could be given to the girl.