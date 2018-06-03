PPP demands removal of political appointees before polls

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate and Secretary General Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has demanded the removal of heads of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and Pakistan Baitul Maal.

Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, while demanding removal of the political appointees, said that the heads of both organisations belong to PML-N and if not removed from their positions then it would amount to pre-poll rigging.

He also demanded to dissolve central and district Zakat committees and to appoint government servants as their administrators.

The secretary general of the PPP said that there is a proper official procedure of distributing financial help to deserving individuals and families which should continue. He said that it is necessary to remove the persons who have been appointed on the basis of political affiliation and loyalty to stop them from influencing the general elections.