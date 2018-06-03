Immediate withdrawal of hike in LPG prices demanded

LAHORE: LPG Association of Pakistan on Saturday demanded the government to withdraw recent hike in LPG prices as it has soared the prices of the poor people’’s fuel.

Addressing an urgent meeting of the Association here, Chairman LPG Association of Pakistan Farooq Iftikhar said that local LPG industry was already struggling because of massive import of LPG as well as its smuggling at vast scale, and recent increase in LPG prices would further aggravate the situation.

Farooq Iftikhar said that prices of LPG should have been raised keeping in view the ground realities, adding that this initiative had been taken to benefit some particular elements.

He said that import of low quality LPG, injurious to health was obviously being soled at cheaper rates and LPG Marketing Companies selling good quality local LPG were incurring heavy losses as presently imported LPG was about 20 percent cheaper than the locally produced.

He said that Marketing Companies selling locally produced LPG were not even recovering their basic cost and it was getting difficult for them to continue their business in face of non-supportive attitude of local producers and other departments’’ concerned.

“Local marketing companies are already in deep trouble due to imports and smuggling of low quality LPG at vast scale and while price hike would make things worse and cut the already weak demand for the product,” Chairman LPGAP added and said that LPG would no longer remain cheaper than petrol, which would further erode interest in setting up auto gas stations.

He said that increase in LPG prices would on immediate basis skyrocket the prices of LPG in the local market thereby further squeezing the poor consumers who already find it impossible to buy LPG in front of high ceiling inflation soaring up each passing day.