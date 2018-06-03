Trapped kitten rescued

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Rescue 1122 saved a kitten trapped on the third floor of a commercial plaza in Khyber Super Market locality for two days.
A group of journalists had alerted the rescuers after hearing cries of the kitten.
The rescuers reached the spot and located the kitten with the help of a torch. The kitten got entangled in the small safety grill on the third floor of the building.
The rescuers used a ladder to reach the spot where the cat was stranded and managed to liberate the screaming cat.
PESHAWAR: The Rescue 1122 saved a kitten trapped on the third floor of a commercial plaza in Khyber Super Market locality for two days.
A group of journalists had alerted the rescuers after hearing cries of the kitten.
The rescuers reached the spot and located the kitten with the help of a torch. The kitten got entangled in the small safety grill on the third floor of the building.
The rescuers used a ladder to reach the spot where the cat was stranded and managed to liberate the screaming cat.
Comments