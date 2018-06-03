Trapped kitten rescued

PESHAWAR: The Rescue 1122 saved a kitten trapped on the third floor of a commercial plaza in Khyber Super Market locality for two days.

A group of journalists had alerted the rescuers after hearing cries of the kitten.

The rescuers reached the spot and located the kitten with the help of a torch. The kitten got entangled in the small safety grill on the third floor of the building.

The rescuers used a ladder to reach the spot where the cat was stranded and managed to liberate the screaming cat.