Mansehra facing 10-hour loadshedding

MANSEHRA: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has been observing a prolonged and unscheduled loadshedding of over 10 hours a day in city and its suburbs.

The Pesco had announced before start of Ramazan that it would not observe power outage during Ramazan.

However, the people have been facing frequent power outage with low voltages, which also developed faults in electric appliances. They demanded Pesco to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to the area.