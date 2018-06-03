KP-Fata merger celebratedin Mohmand

GHALLANAI: Tribal elders, political leaders and media representatives and officials in Mohmand Agency joined together to celebrate the merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an Iftar dinner.

The political agent and Commandant Mohmand Rifles had organised the event to celebrate the historic merger of KP and Fata.

An official communiqué said that about 200 prominent elders and members of civil society participated at the Iftar dinner.

Speaking on the occasion, Political Agent Wasif Saeed felicitated the participants and stated that it was a blessing that the historical event of merging Fata into KP took place in the holy month of Ramazan.

He said that the tribal people and military had rendered countless sacrifices, especially over the last 18 years. He said that times had changed and so had Fata.

Commandant Mohmand Rifles Colonel Irfan Ali congratulated the tribal elders on the formal launch of the reform process in Fata.

The official mentioned a number of development schemes and the transition taking place in Fata as part of its merger with KP.