Four die of suffocation

KOHAT: Four family members died due to the accumulation of poisonous gas in water well in Soorgul village in the district, an official said on Saturday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sahibzada Najeebullah said that one Anargul was cleaning the well at his house along with his sons and a nephew when they fainted after inhaling poisonous gas.

He said that the local people alerted the Rescue 1122 officials, who rushed to the spot and pulled out the fainted persons.

They were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, where the doctors pronounced them dead.