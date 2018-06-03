Minorities protest Charanjeet’s murder

HANGU: The members of minority communities on Saturday staged a protest against the murder of a Sikh peace activist Charanjeet Singh in Peshawar and demanded immediate arrest of the killers.

Led by the Sunny Singh, Frid Singh, Shahid Singh, Yousaf Masih, Chaudri Haridyal Sindhou, Elder Yaqub and others, the protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with the slogans against the murder of Charanjeet Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that the killing of Charanjeet Singh was a conspiracy to create unrest in the country.

They urged the authorities to provide protection to the minority community. “We are patriotic Pakistanis and it’s the duty of the government to provide us protection,” he went on to add.

They also demanded a financial package for the family of Charanjeet and said the police must work extra to nab the killers.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minority provincial president Pir Naseeb Chand blasted the government for its failure to protect minorities.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that minorities in Pakistan have all the constitutional rights.

“The minorities are being targetted under a conspiracy to sabotage peace in the region,” he added.