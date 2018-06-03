Sun June 03, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
June 3, 2018

Beat Plastic Pollution drive on 4th

Islamabad : The Oxfam in Pakistan will launch a campaign to create public awareness of plastic pollution on June 4.

The campaign, which will continue until June 8, is titled Beat Plastic Pollution and is part of the world on Environment Day events.

According to the Oxfam, it will distribute cloth bags to replace plastic ones in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Lahore and Karachi. The Oxfam asked the people to join the campaign launch on Monday in Blue Area.

Comments

