Profiteers don’t spare public in Ramazan

Rawalpindi : The holy month of Ramazan is supposed to be a month of charity and blessings but profiteers and hoarders mint money by selling all eatable items like fruit, vegetable, milk, yogurt and even ‘Naan’ on skyrocketing prices. From 1st of Ramazan, the profiteers are openly looting public not only in open market but in Ramazan ‘Sasta’ Bazaars as well while local management is watching the whole drama with closed eyes in this regard.

In order to provide some sort of relief to people, former Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif had set up ‘Ramazan Bazaars’ in different localities of Rawalpindi during Ramazan. However, they have literally failed at providing any kind of relief to public. The poor consumers have complained that local management was not doing anything to control ever-increasing inflation in open market shops and in Ramazan ‘Sasta’ Bazaars. It is worth mentioning here that majority of government officials deputed in Ramazan ‘Sasta’ Bazaars were not present on duty on Friday.

A survey conducted by ‘The News’ revealed that three kinds of bananas were selling in open market and Ramazan ‘Sasta’ Bazaars at Rs200 to Rs300 per dozen. Three kinds of peach was selling at Rs150 to Rs250, three kinds of apple was selling at Rs150 to Rs350, four kinds of dates were selling at Rs200 to Rs400 in open market and in ‘sasta’ bazaars. 1-kilogram watermelon was being sold at Rs25 per kilogram, three kinds of mangoes were selling at Rs120 to Rs240 and two kinds of apricot was being sold at Rs200 to Rs300.

Similarly, two kinds of beef was being sold at Rs350 to Rs550 in open market and ‘sasta’ bazaars. The ‘naanbahis’ here in Lal Kurti, Tulsa, Adiala Road, Sher Zaman Colony and Gulistan Colony are selling a ‘naan’ at Rs10 against Rs8.

The price of milk and yogurt, which had been set at Rs70 and Rs80, is crept up at Rs100 and Rs110 respectively.

Overall in open market and ‘sasta’ bazaars there has been an increase of 70% to 100% in prices of fruit and vegetable items during the holy month of Ramazan. Interestingly, city district government, Rawalpindi has not arrested even a single profiteer and hoarder during Ramazan.

Talking to ‘The News’ people belonging to different walks of life said that every year in Ramazan, price of essential food items go up. “It is because of the absence of a proper mechanism or a plan to regulate prices of essential food items during the holy month. The government should formulate a policy at the national level to keep a balance between the supply and demand of food,” public demanded.

Assistant Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Tasleem Ali Khan said that they were monitoring profiteers and hoarders in open market shops and ‘sasta’ bazaars. We have registered FIRs and continuously imposing fine of thousands of rupees against profiteers and hoarders, he said. Public is facing price fluctuations on different food items due to demand and supply difference, he said.