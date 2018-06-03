Sun June 03, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
June 3, 2018

Over dozen lecturers promoted as assistant professors

Islamabad : The Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) has promoted 17 lecturers (BPS-17) of Islamabad model colleges as assistant professors (BPS-18). Among them are 13 men and four women.

The development comes in line with the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee, which met here in May 16, and the subsequent mandatory approval of the CADD secretary.

The CADD oversees the government schools and colleges in the Islamabad Capital Territory, totaling more than 400, through the Federal Directorate of Education.

The promoted teachers include Ghulam Azam Kakar, Naeem Mushtaq, Gulzar Ahmad Ibrahim Shaikh, Salman Shahid, M Imran Khaliq, Zubair Ahmad, Amir Muhammad, Sajid Hassan Minhas, Nasir Shah, Faisal Shahzad, M Saleem Brohi, Hafiz Nisar Ahmad Rana, Zahid Ali, Lubna Choudhry, Nadia Mubeen, Kalsoom

Munawar and Shamaila Nawaz.

They all will be on probation for one year in line with the Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion, and Transfer) Rules, 1973.

