CJ stresses updating law concerning evidence

LAHORE: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has said there is a need to update the law related to evidence in order to bring it on modern lines.

He was speaking at a National Workshop on White Collar Crime Investigation and the inauguration of “International Institute of White Collar Crime Investigation” at Lahore Garrison University (LGU) on Saturday evening. The workshop was held in collaboration with Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBA).

Speaking on the occasion, the chief justice said provision of justice could be made swift by establishing smart courts and added there was dire need to adopt technology. He said corruption was the root cause of white collar crimes, adding that besides investigators, the judges too should adopt technology.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali, Corps Commander Lahore Lt-Gen Amir Riaz, LGU VC Maj Gen (retd) Obaid bin Zakria, former governor Lt-Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool, SCBA president Syed Kaleem Ahmed Khursheed, faculty members and others were present on the occasion.

The chief justice said education was of utmost importance for development of a country.

Lt Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool said a specialised unit should work as an investigation institution to curb white collar crimes adding powerful people were involved in corruption which was damaging the country’s economy.