England keep Pakistan under pressure

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LEEDS: Every England batsmen contributed but not one reached a half-century as Joe Root´s side ratcheted up the pressure on Pakistan in the second test to lead by 128 at the end of a rain-affected second day at Headingley on Saturday. By the late close, England had reached 302 for seven with Jos Buttler (34) and Sam Curran (16) still at the crease.
LEEDS: Every England batsmen contributed but not one reached a half-century as Joe Root´s side ratcheted up the pressure on Pakistan in the second test to lead by 128 at the end of a rain-affected second day at Headingley on Saturday. By the late close, England had reached 302 for seven with Jos Buttler (34) and Sam Curran (16) still at the crease.
Comments