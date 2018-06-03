Sun June 03, 2018
June 3, 2018

England keep Pakistan under pressure

LEEDS: Every England batsmen contributed but not one reached a half-century as Joe Root´s side ratcheted up the pressure on Pakistan in the second test to lead by 128 at the end of a rain-affected second day at Headingley on Saturday. By the late close, England had reached 302 for seven with Jos Buttler (34) and Sam Curran (16) still at the crease.

