JCP recommends elevation of Justice Afridi to SC

LAHORE: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Saturday recommended the elevation of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to the Supreme Court. The JCP meeting for appointment of judges was held at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry and presided over by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar being the chairman of the commission. Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, Justice Gulzar Ahmad, Justice Sh. Azmat Saeed, Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf, Pakistan Bar Council representative Yousuf Laghari, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council representative Shah Jehan Khan Swati and others also attended the meeting. The commission also recommended Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth as the new PHC chief justice. The JCP was constituted under the 18th Amendment. The recommendations made by the commission now would be sent to the Committee on Judges Appointment for consideration.