Elections 2018: High courts’ decisions to be challenged in SC

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk Saturday directed the Ministry of Law and Justice to file an appeal against the Lahore High Court’s verdict that declared the nomination papers for general election 2018 null and void.

In its verdict on Friday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) nullified the nomination papers, which would be submitted by candidates for the upcoming general election, ruling that they did not seek necessary information and declarations such as details on educational background, criminal record or if they were dual nationals.

The court ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to again add the requirements of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution in the nomination papers. The decision [to file an appeal] was based on ensuring timely elections.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced to immediately challenge the verdicts of Lahore High Court and Balochistan High Court in the Supreme Court after an emergency meeting on Saturday.

Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza chaired the meeting.

"The Election Commission of Pakistan has decided to immediately approach the Supreme Court over yesterday's decision of the Lahore High Court," Additional Secretary Akhtar Nazeer told reporters here.

"The Balochistan High Court has declared delimitation of eight provincial assembly constituencies in Quetta and one in Panjgur null and void.

The Election Commission of Pakistan will also immediately approach the Supreme Court on this matter," Nazeer said while talking to reporters following the meeting.

Nazeer said returning officers across the country had been asked to not accept any nomination paper on June 3 and 4. A new schedule would be issued to the returning officers after the Supreme Court gives its verdict, he added. The current schedule has a margin of extending it by two to three days, according to the official.

However, the election would be held on July 25, he added. The emergency meeting, summoned by the ECP late Friday night, got underway earlier today to review the LHC’s annulment of changes in nomination papers and Balochistan High Court's rejection of delimitation of eight constituencies in Quetta.

Speaking to journalists ahead of the meeting, ECP Secretary Babar Yaqoob said the commission had received the LHC decision on the nomination forms.

He said the court had given several directives to the ECP regarding the matter; however, the ECP would decide whether to prepare new nomination forms or make changes to the previous ones. The secretary told journalists that the commission had also received the orders regarding delimitation.

In a related development, Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq announced on Saturday that he was going to challenge the LHC decision [with regard to the nomination papers].

Speaking to the media, he said all the parties in Parliament had approved the Election Reforms Act.

He said as the custodian of the assembly it was his responsibility to file a petition against the LHC decision.

Ayaz said preparation of new forms would delay the holding of election; therefore, he will appeal that the said date should not be changed so that the election could be held on time.

He further said that similar conspiracies against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) took place even in 2002 but they will not succeed.

Reacting to the high courts’ decisions, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday said the timing of verdicts [of Lahore, Islamabad and Balochistan high courts] was a cause for concern.

“The PPP held a press conference emphasising its principled opposition to delay in elections. The IHC, BHC & LHC decisions and timings cause for concern particularly given nominations were to start tomorrow,” Bilawal tweeted.

The PPP chairman also expressed concern over former KP chief minister Pervez Khattak’s letter to the ECP seeking reconsideration of the timing of polls in the tribal belt which was recently merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a resolution in Balochistan Assembly seeking one-month delay in the 2018 general election.

“Parliament’s authority undermined. KP CM letter and Balochistan resolution also for concern,” he added.