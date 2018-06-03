Sun June 03, 2018
National

Our Correspondent
June 3, 2018

Barber strangles wife

SIALKOT: A barber allegedly strangled his wife over a domestic dispute at Faisal Colony on Saturday.

Accused quarreled with his wife Noreen over some issue. Later, the accused allegedly give toxic substance to her wife in tea. Later, he allegedly strangled her. After killing his wife, the accused phoned his brother-in-law Farooq and told that his sister (Noreen) had committed suicide. Police have registered a case against accused on the report of Farooq and started investigation.

Bird’s strike delays Dubai-bound flight: A Dubai-bound flight was delayed when a bird hit it on Saturday. A bird struck the flight when it was landing at the Sialkot International Airport. The plane sustained minor damages that were repaired. Reportedly, now the flight would depart on Sunday (today).

