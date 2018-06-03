Sun June 03, 2018
National

MR
Monitoring Report
June 3, 2018

2 securitymen hurt in suicide attack

KARACHI: At least two paramilitary personnel were injured in an encounter near a Rangers checkpost in Hub. The lone suspect blew himself up, reported Geo News.

The incident took place around Iftar time Saturday, when Rangers personnel in two vehicles were deployed for snap checking near Mai Gari checkpost. The suspect when asked to stop near the checkpost for routine snap checking opened fire on the security personnel resulting in retaliation from Rangers.

In the exchange of fire between the Rangers personnel and attacker, at least two paramilitary personnel were injured, the spokesperson added. The suspect then detonated a bomb, resulting in his death.

