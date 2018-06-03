Sun June 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
June 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Five new Ebola cases in DR Congo

MBANDAKA, DR CONGO: Health authorities in Democratic Republic of Congo said Saturday they had detected five fresh suspected cases of Ebola in the deadly outbreak afflicting the northwest of the country. Three new cases were recorded in the Bikoro area and two in Wangata, the national health ministry said in a statement. Both lie in the northwestern province of Equateur. DR Congo and the UN World Health Organization are rushing to contain the outbreak that has sickened more than 50 people in recent weeks, with 25 dead. The outbreak was first declared on May 8 in Bikoro, a remote area in the rural northwest of the vast central African country. Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres opened a new treatment centre in Mbandaka, the capital of Equateur province, an AFP reporter saw. At least three people were taken in there on Friday for treatment.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar