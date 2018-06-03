Palestinian tries to hit Israeli soldiers with tractor, shot dead

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian man who tried to hit Israeli soldiers with a small tractor in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron was shot dead, the army said. “The 35-year-old terrorist from Beit Ummar, northwest of Hebron, attempted to run over an (Israeli military) officer and soldier with a small Bobcat tractor,” the army said, correcting an earlier statement saying the alleged assailant was driving a car. The troops ordered the driver to halt, but “the terrorist turned around and continued driving with the intention to attack nearby civilians,” it said in a statement. A soldier on a nearby roof who saw what was happening then “fired at the terrorist, who was killed”, it said. Neither the Israeli army nor Palestinian officials published the alleged attacker´s name. Hebron, in the southern West Bank, is the only Palestinian city in the territory containing a Jewish community, comprising several hundred Israeli settlers under heavy military guard among some 200,000 Palestinians. Separately, on Friday a 21-year-old Palestinian woman was shot dead by Israeli soldiers near the Gaza border fence, where clashes were taking place. Razan al-Najjar, a volunteer with the Gaza health ministry, was wearing the white uniform of a medic when she was shot in the chest. According to the health ministry in Gaza, another 40 Palestinians were wounded by Israeli gunfire in Friday´s clashes. The Israeli army said Saturday that cases such as Najjar´s, “in which civilians are allegedly killed” by Israeli fire, “are thoroughly examined” by an internal military committee.