Catalan leader calls for talks with new Spain PM

BARCELONA: Catalonia´s separatist president Quim Torra called Saturday for talks with Spain´s new prime minister as the Catalan regional executive was sworn in at an emotional ceremony full of pro-independence symbolism.

The swearing-in will automatically bring an end to Madrid´s direct rule over the wealthy, northeastern region imposed in October after a failed bid to break from Spain.

“Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, let´s talk, let´s address this issue, let´s take risks, you and us,” Torra said, just minutes after Sanchez himself was sworn in in Madrid.

Sanchez takes office after ousting veteran conservative leader Mariano Rajoy from power in a no-confidence vote on Friday. “We need to sit down at the same table and negotiate, government to government,” Torra said. “This situation we´re going through cannot go on for even one more day.” Sanchez, a 46-year-old economist who as opposition leader was sharply critical of Catalonia´s secession bid, has promised to try to “build bridges” with the region´s new government which is still determined to work towards independence.

Torra´s call for talks came as his handpicked 13 councillors took oath in the regional presidency in Barcelona — some of them wearing yellow, the colour that has come to symbolise the separatist cause.

“Do you promise to faithfully fulfil the duties of the post you´re taking on at the service of Catalonia in accordance with the law and with loyalty to Catalonia´s regional president?”, Torra asked each one.

“Yes I promise,” they responded to strong applause.

An empty chair with a yellow ribbon stood in the chamber to represent Catalan separatists who are in jail over their role in last autumn´s independence push and those like ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont who fled abroad.

Letters were read out by loved ones of those affected, during a ceremony that saw several onlookers break down in tears. The swearing-in ends months of political limbo in the northeastern region after the independence bid last October caused Spain´s biggest political crisis in decades.