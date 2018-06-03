Sun June 03, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 3, 2018

Sterling sorry for late arrival at England camp

LONDON: Gareth Southgate has revealed Raheem Sterling has apologised to his England team-mates after reporting late for their World Cup training camp. Sterling had been due to arrive at St George’s Park last Tuesday, a day later than the bulk of the squad due to a personal commitment which delayed his post-season holiday in Jamaica. But his return flight stopped in Miami rather than continuing direct to England, meaning the Manchester City winger did not arrive until the following morning.

