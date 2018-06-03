11 matches decided in Bahria Floodlit Cricket event

LAHORE: As many as 11 matches were played on the third day of the 4th Bahria Town Floodlit Cricket Tournament 2018 at Bahria Town Stadium on Saturday. Teams from all over Pakistan are participating in the event.

On the third day of the event Altaf Hussain was the chief guest. Syed Fakhar Shah, Director Sports Bahria Town Lahore welcomes the chief guest and introduced him with the players.

The first match was played between Zain XI and Usman Ameer XI. Usman Ameer XI batted first and scored 53 runs and in reply Zain Eleven scored 13 runs. Usman XI won the match by 40 runs.

The second match was played between Baath XI and Sonu XI. Baath XI batted first and scored 64 runs and Sonu XI scored 41 runs in reply. Baath XI won the match by 23 runs. The third match was played between Lahori Kings and ASK Marketing teams. Lahori Kings scored 33 runs and ASK Marketing scored 35 runs in reply and won the match by 8 wickets. The fourth match was played between Panther and Mian XI. Panther batted first and scored 54 runs and Mian XI scored 40 runs in reply and lost the match by 14 runs.

The fifth match was won by Young Boys by 4 runs while the sixth match was won by Adan Associates. Muhammadi XI won by the seventh match whereas the eighth match was won by Bhimbhir XI by 35 runs. The ninth match was won by Panther XI by 8 wickets while the tenth match was won by 583 XI by 4 wickets. HTS emerged winner in the 11th and last match of the day by 5 runs.