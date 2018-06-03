Rossi back on pole at Italian MotoGP

LUCO DI MUGELLO, Italy: Italian motorcycling star Valentino Rossi snatched his first pole position in over a year and a half with a new track record at the Italian MotoGP on Saturday.

The Yamaha rider clocked a new best time of 1min 46.208sec around the Mugello track to put him ahead of two Spanish riders: Ducati’s Jorge Lorenzo at 0.035sec, with Rossi’s Yamaha teammate Maverick Vinales, who was 0:096 off the pace, completing the front row for Sunday’s race. It was the first pole position for the 39-year-old former seven-time world MotoGP champion since the Japanese Grand Prix in October 2016.

“I’m very happy, it’s a surprise,” said Rossi, whose success was enthusiastically greeted by the thousands of home fans at the track where he won the MotoGP class seven years in a row between 2002 and 2008. “In the last free practice session we tried harder tyres but I was in trouble, with the medium tyres it was better, the bike was good and when I saw the time of 1’46.2 I thought ‘It could be ...’ It was very emotional. “Tomorrow will be a bit harder, but for now I enjoy the moment.” Rossi shaved 0.231 off the new lap record which had been achieved earlier in the day by Spanish world champion Marc Marquez of Honda.