Sarah surges to lead in US Women’s Open Golf Championship

MIAMI: Australian Sarah Jane Smith fired a second-round 67 to grab a four-shot clubhouse lead as dangerous weather halted play at the US Women’s Open in Alabama on Friday.

Smith carded her second straight five-under round for a 10-under total of 134 at Shoal Creek, where thunderstorms led to extensive delays on a course that had been soaked earlier in the week.

Seventy-eight players were unable to complete the second round, which was to resume early Saturday morning.

Smith’s fellow Australian Su Oh made it into the clubhouse on six-under 138 after a second-round 68. Oh said her effort included “nothing outstanding” although she putted well and dealt calmly with the challenges of the soggy course.

“It’s weird, because it’s playing longer because it’s so soft, but it’s hot so the irons are going really far,” said Oh, who said she was also constantly on the lookout for mud that might affect the flight of her ball.

Smith had shared the overnight lead with Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn and South Korea’s Lee Jeong-eun — who uses the numerical designator “6” with her name to distinguish her from five other Korean pros with the same name.

Ariya had birdied her first hole and was six-under for the tournament through eight holes when the horn sounded to end play for the day. Lee, meanwhile, slipped down the leaderboard with a second-round 75 that left her eight adrift. Smith, 33, is hoping for a breakthrough victory despite lacklustre results so far in a season in which her best finish was a tie for 26th at the Kia Classic. “I was definitely nervous, but not like I’ve been in the past,” Smith said of heading out early with a share of the lead. “I was actually kind of happy with how I handled it a bit more today.” Smith teed off on 10 and promptly birdied 11, 12 and 13. She nabbed two more birdies before the turn and another at the par-five third before her only bogey of the day, a three-putt at eight. “I just felt really easy,” said Smith, who is seeking a first win since joining the tour in 2006.

US Women’s Open scores (USA unless noted, par 72):

134 - Sarah Jane Smith (AUS) 67-67

138 - Oh Su-hyun (AUS) 70-68

141 - Carlota Ciganda (ESP) 73-68, Jenny Shin (KOR) 72-69, Chella Choi (KOR) 71-70, Kim Ji-hyun (KOR) 70-71, Park In-bee (KOR) 70-71, Kim Sei-young (KOR) 70-71, Linn Grant (SWE) 69-72

142 - Kim Hyo-joo (KOR) 70-72, Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) 70-72, Lee Jeong-eun (KOR) 67-75

143 - Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG) 72-71

144 - Ashleigh Buhai (RSA) 73-71, Hsu Wei-Ling (TPE) 71-73, Nelly Korda 70-74

145 - Rumi Yoshiba (JPN) 74-71, Kim In-kyung (KOR) 72-73, Emily Pedersen (DEN) 70-75.