Pakistan to feature in Asia Cup Bridge C’ship

LAHORE: Pakistan will feature in the 3rd Asia Cup International Bridge Championship starting from June 4-11 in India. Apart from Pakistan, host India, Australia, Bangladesh, China, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand are the other participants. The championship, to be held in Goa, will be contested in five categories namely men, women, mixed, super-mixed and senior. Round robin matches will be played from the June 5-8. Four top teams in each category will progress to the knock-out stage. Semi-finals will be contested on June 9 and. The finals and play-offs for 3rd place will be played on June 10. The tournament will also have a Match Point pairs contest which is an open event.