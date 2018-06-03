Traditional calligraphy exhibition from 8th

Islamabad : The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold an exhibition on 'traditional calligraphy' by calligraphist, Muhammad Azeem Iqbal, from June 8 to 14 on its Heritage Museum here.

The exhibition will show 50 calligraphic artefacts and paintings on Islamic arts in various mediums like leather, wood work, copper and precious stones.

According to Azim, his calligraphy stresses on the sacredness and spirit of the written word with subjective aesthetics in pure oriental tradition.

He said using three-dimensional techniques in wood, metal, gold, silver and leather, he created his calligraphic works with an intense devotion, which went beyond his passion play as an artist.

Besides calligraphy, he also works on miniature, wood carving, relief work and other mediums to express his creative urge.

The exhibition will continue until June 14 except Monday.

drive: The Oxfam in Pakistan will launch a campaign to create public awareness of plastic pollution on June 4.

The campaign, which will continue until June 8, is titled Beat Plastic Pollution and is part of the world on Environment Day events.

According to the Oxfam, it will distribute cloth bags to replace plastic ones in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Lahore and Karachi.

"Clearly there is a problem with plastic shopping bags and we need to educate people on how plastic is a huge environmental problem that affects the health and well-being of our population." The Oxfam asked the people to join the campaign launch on Monday in Blue Area.