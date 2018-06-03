Four more arrested in Paragon City scam

LAHORE : The National Accountability Bureau, Lahore Chapter, on Saturday arrested four partners of Paragon City in Rs 2 billion Paragon City scam.

The accused arrested by the NAB were identified as Shahab Hussain, Taseer Hussain, Tariq Mehmood and Shahzad.

The accused were arrested after the Financial Monitoring Unit of the bureau observed unusual transactions between the accounts of Paragon and the accused.

According to NAB, the accused are business partners of an authorised dealer of Paragon name Nadeem Ahmad.

They will be produced before the duty magistrate on Sunday (today) for their physical remand.