Sun June 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Four more arrested in Paragon City scam

LAHORE : The National Accountability Bureau, Lahore Chapter, on Saturday arrested four partners of Paragon City in Rs 2 billion Paragon City scam.

The accused arrested by the NAB were identified as Shahab Hussain, Taseer Hussain, Tariq Mehmood and Shahzad.

The accused were arrested after the Financial Monitoring Unit of the bureau observed unusual transactions between the accounts of Paragon and the accused.

According to NAB, the accused are business partners of an authorised dealer of Paragon name Nadeem Ahmad.

They will be produced before the duty magistrate on Sunday (today) for their physical remand.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar