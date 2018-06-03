Sun June 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Sewerage issues being resolved’

KARACHI : Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Managing Director Khalid Mahmood Sheikh has said round-the-clock efforts are being made to facilitate citizens over sewerage and water problems prevalent in the city. “Thousands of manholes have been created and will soon be covered so that citizens do not face any danger,” he said on while presiding over a meeting at his office to review the water and sewerage problems.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar