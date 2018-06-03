‘Sewerage issues being resolved’

KARACHI : Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Managing Director Khalid Mahmood Sheikh has said round-the-clock efforts are being made to facilitate citizens over sewerage and water problems prevalent in the city. “Thousands of manholes have been created and will soon be covered so that citizens do not face any danger,” he said on while presiding over a meeting at his office to review the water and sewerage problems.