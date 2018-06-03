Average 950 road accidents reported daily in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Emergency Services/Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer carried out a performance review of emergency operations in all 36 districts of Punjab to ensure uniform standards of the Service and smooth services delivery without any discrimination.

He presided over a meeting of rescue officers at Rescue 1122 Headquarters and reviewed the performance of the operations.

The data of accidents showed that 88,438 victims of different emergencies were rescued by the Service while conducting 89,268 rescue operations in the last month all over the Punjab, with average response time of 7 minutes.

The Rescue 1122 DG directed all the district emergency officers (DEOs) of Punjab to assist the law enforcement agencies during emergency management besides educating the citizens on the rights and responsibilities of healthcare providers.

Dr Rizwan Naseer said that the Service was responding to average 950 road traffic accidents in Punjab on a daily basis in which average 1,000 people were provided with emergency medical treatment.

While expressing his serious concern, he maintained that average 25 cases were being reported of spinal injury patients on a daily basis. According to him, motorbikes are involved in 85 percent cases, which necessitate strict enforcement of traffic laws.

He appealed to the people to strictly ensure taht their underage children did not drive motor cars against the law.

He said that most of the traffic accidents were avoidable just by abiding by road safety laws.

Out of the emergency calls to which Rescue 1122 responded, 27362 were related to road accidents, 48,002 medical emergencies, 3,194 fire incidents, 2,284 crimes, 141 drowning incidents, 44 building collapses, nine explosions and 8,232 miscellaneous operations.

According to the statistics, majority of fire incidents occurred in major cities, including 564 fires in Lahore, 258 in Faisalabad, 122 in Rawalpindi, 145 in Multan, 228 in Gujranwala and 201 in Sialkot.

Similarly, 6,894 traffic accidents were reported in Lahore, 2,763 in Faisalabad, 1,566 in Gujranwala and 2,080 in Multan and 819 in Rawalpindi.

found dead: A 38-year-old man was found dead in the Lorri Adda police area on Saturday.

The man, yet to be identified, was found dead near Lorri Adda.

Police removed the body to morgue after his death was confirmed at a hospital. Police said the man was an addict and he died of an overdose of drugs.

dies in accident: A 55-year-old was run over and killed by a speeding car in the Raiwind police jurisdiction on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Naseer Hussain, was going on his bicycle when a speeding car hit him from behind. As a result, he died.

Police reached the scene and handed over the body to his family after completing legal formalities.

suicide: A 27-year-old woman committed suicide by consuming chemical in Subzazar area on Saturday.

The deceased woman was identified as Kalsoom. Reportedly, she drank chemical over unknown reasons. She was taken to a local hospital but she died. Police have shifted the body to morgue.