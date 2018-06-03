Streets cleared of 300kg of cables used for power theft

KARACHI: More than 500 illegally-hooked connections were successfully removed on Friday along Tannery Road and Ahmed Shah Bukhari areas of Lyari during an anti-power theft drive by K-Electric. As a result of this, the streets were cleared of 300 kilograms of cables used for power theft.

According to a press release, 18 pole-mounted transformers installed in these areas have a collective billing of more than Rs700 million while the ratio of payments received against these dues was less than 30 per cent.

It added that effective raids against power theft were also conducted in the past in other areas of Lyari such as Rangiwara, Chakiwara and Slaughterhouse. After these raids, several camps were set up, enabling the residents to pay outstanding bills or overdue amounts more conveniently.

A resident of the area, Rizwan Shah, appreciated the initiative taken by the utility company and pledged support from the community. He held out the assurance that every resident will help in locating illegal connections because apprehending the culprits will benefit the whole community.

Numerous other measures were also taken by K-Electric whereby the transmission and distribution losses in Karachi were successfully reduced by 14 per cent since 2009.

Commenting on the matter, a spokesman stated that power theft is the main cause of faults in the system that disrupts the regular supply of electricity to the consumers. “K-Electric expresses its gratitude to the valuable, law-abiding citizens who are cooperating with us in our efforts to curb the menace of power theft,” he added.