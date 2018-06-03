Hearing of Dr Asim graft case put off after witnesses’ no-show

Karachi: The absence of two prosecution witnesses from an accountability court on Friday in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) corruption reference of Rs462 billion against Dr Asim Hussain and other accused resulted in the hearing being adjourned till June 9.

The judge of the accountability court expressed his displeasure at their absence and summoned the witnesses again with the relevant documents.

The key accused was granted exemption from appearing in the court from June 12 to July 10 due to medical treatment of his wife in London. The applicant mentioned that his wife was suffering from cancer and an operation was imperative. The judge issued a notice to the NAB prosecutor to submit his viewpoint over the plea on June 9.

Talking to media, Hussain said he was hopeful the general elections would take place as per the schedule announced. He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz faced a crisis due to the role of former minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali.

Hussain also said all political parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party, performed poorly these past five years. He added that he himself was not qualified to contest in the upcoming elections as there were “dons” ruling the political scene in the country. He mentioned that because of a lack of influence, he had to face two years’ detention and performed his duties as a minister for less than two years.

He and other co-accused are facing charges pertaining to a land fraud amounting to Rs9.5 billion, money laundering of up to Rs3 billion, misuse of authority and a breach of trust through fertiliser scam of Rs450 billion. He is facing another reference, along with other accused, pertaining to corruption of Rs17 billion.

Hussain is also facing a terror case in an anti-terrorism court along with other political leaders as a result of providing medical treatment to criminals and outlaws at his hospitals. All accused are on bail in all three cases.

Ex-KWSB MD remanded

Another accountability court granted physical remand of a former managing director of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), Brigadier (retd) Iftikhar Haider, till June 7.

Haider was arrested on May 28 in a land scam of 25 acres from Rawalpindi and was rushed to Karachi under a transit remand order. According to NAB authorities, he was arrested along with two other co-accused, Syed Qamar Ahmed and Shahid Rasool.

The accused were wanted over the charges of illegal allotment of 25 acres belonging to the Evacuee Property Trust Board located at Deh Okawari, which was claimed by the KWSB. The land was illegally allotted by another accused, Gul Hassan Channa, former secretary at the Sindh Board of Revenue, he added.

Haider was charged with allocating possession of the land to illegal allottees despite knowing that the land belonged to the KWSB. Co-accused Ahmed and Rasool were charged with being illegal beneficiaries of the land, which is worth Rs25billion.

Meanwhile, two other accused of illegal allotment of 50 acres of government lands in Malir area were remanded to prison till June 11. Abu Bakar and Abdul Aziz Dado were produced before the accountability court concerned. The two were arrested from the Sindh High Court premises after their bail pleas were rejected.

Another co-accused, Shaheed Benazirabad Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Phull, was still in hiding. The court issued a non-bailable arrest warrent against him. The accused were wanted on the charges of illegal conversion of industrial land for residential/commercial purposes situated in Deh Phihai, Korangi.

Phull illegally approved the conversion in 2011 in his capacity as secretary for the Sindh Land Utilisation Department at the time.