PPP senator blasts Centre, Hesco for power outages

A former central information secretary of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Senator Taj Haider, has expressed serious concern over massive loadshedding in the Hyderabad city.

“The situation for citizens has become completely unbearable as the temperatures in Hyderabad have been crossing 45 degrees for more than a week,” he said while addressing a press statement on Saturday.

He added that some areas had no electricity for the past four days.

Senator Haider refuted the claims made regarding loadshedding being a thing of the past and complained that supervision by authorities to check power theft was also not ensured, resulting in punishment for entire localities.

He further claimed that Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) failed to take action against power theft as their own people were in league with the thieves.

The senator mentioned that while international prices of crude oil had dropped by more than 60 per cent and electricity tariffs had been more than doubled.

He added that the main reason for the accumulation of the circular debt was the patronage of power theft by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.

“The former prime minister had the nerve to say that power theft increased as more electricity was being produced,” Haider said, adding that Shahbaz Sharif, who was responsible for the situation, had handed over the responsibility to deal with this crisis to the caretaker government. “As if they can undo five years of damage in a matter of hours,” he exclaimed.

Senator Haider demanded that Hesco take immediate measures to provide relief to the citizens and said that the only remedy seemed to be the taking over of all power supplying companies in the province by the Sindh government.