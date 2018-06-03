Hearing against MQM founder, leaders adjourned till July 7

As many as 23 cases pertaining to charges of provocative and anti-national speeches, media houses’ attacks, ransacking and violent acts against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain, and leaders Dr Farooq Sattar, Rauf Siddiqui and others were adjourned to July 7 as the judge of the anti-terrorism court conducting the trial was on leave.

Sattar, Amir Khan, Siddiqui, Kunwar Naveed, Qamar Mansoor, Shahid Pasha, Rehan Hashmi, Mahfooz Yar Khan and others were present in the court, to which final charge sheets in the 23 cases have been submitted.

However, the cases could not be heard while non-bailable warrants against Hussain and other absconding accused were repeated.

The court directed the leaders of the two MQM-Pakistan factions to ensure their presence so the charges against them could be framed. Around 29 cases pertaining to provocative speech are being heard against the MQM leaders, including Sattar, Khan, Mansoor, Izharul Hassan, Siddiqui and others.

Talking to media, Sattar said no progress had been made in the case since the last hearing. On the election schedule, he said it was fair to extend the date of submission of nomination papers. He added that constituencies should be revised as a seat was eliminated in his area.

Sattar also rejected the stance of Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, saying he was not invited to Bahadurabad on Friday. He alleged that Siddiqui lied about the invitation.

He shared that he has visited Bahadurabad five times but the conditions put forth by his faction as of February 5 were not taken into account. He added that if the conditions were accepted he would be ready to go back.

Replying to a question, Sattar said that other leaders and workers were free to submit their nomination papers for the upcoming elections and they would be discussed in consultation with the Bahadurabad leadership.

Khan also spoke to media on the differences between the two factions. He said Sattar was responsible for the situation that ensued after February 5. He alleged that Sattar had political motives and wanted to singlehandedly control the party, which was impossible.

Responding to a question, Khan held that Siddiqui had been empowered to issue party tickets on behalf of the MQM-P. He also said that those who wanted to boycott the elections were free to do so as it would not result in a crisis in the party.

Hashmi expressed appreciation of the setting up of the water commission, saying that it was a great step that would certainly produce positive results in the future.