Disabled man’s body found in Gulshan-e-Hadeed

The body of a disabled man, who was apparently subjected to torture, was found at a vacant plot in Phase-III of Gulshan-e-Hadeed on Saturday.

Steel Town SHO Zubair Hussain said officials of a private hospital in Gulshan-e-Hadeed Phase-III had informed the police that they had found a man’s body at an open plot next to the health care facility.

The officer said a police team immediately arrived on the scene and took the body to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for a post-mortem examination.

SHO Hussain said the medico-legal examiner of the JPMC said in his report that marks of torture were found on the body of the victim, adding that the medical examination confirmed that the limbs of the deceased were disabled.

The officer said that according to the physical appearance of the victim, the deceased appeared to be a beggar, adding that the police have not found anything in his possession that can help them identify him. Police have shifted the body to the mortuary and launched an investigation.