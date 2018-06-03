Sun June 03, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 3, 2018

Babar Awan appointed SVP of PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday appointed senior politician and noted lawyer Dr Babar Awan as central senior vice-president of the party.

A notification to this effect, carrying Imran’s signatures, was issued Saturday night.

Dr Babar Awan met Imran and thanked him for the trust reposed on him and his appointment as senior vice-president of the PTI. Imran also expressed good wishes for Babar Awan on the occasion.

