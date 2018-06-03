Woman trapped, assaulted in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A man allegedly kidnapped and raped a woman in Dagai Jadeed in Pabbi tehsil on Friday night, official sources said.

Nabeela Bibi, 18, reported to the Nowshera Kalan Police Station that she had friendship with one Iqbal Hussain, resident of Dagai Jadeed since long.

“Last night, Iqbal took me to his village Dagai Jadeed on the pretext of marrying me,” she told the police.

She added that the accused raped her and added that in the morning, he took her to the district courts for contracting a court marriage where he left her and fled the scene.

The police took the

woman to the District Headquarters Hospital in Nowshera where medical examination confirmed that she had been raped.

The police registered the case and started raids to arrest the accused.