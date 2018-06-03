Sun June 03, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 3, 2018

Boy drowns in River Kunhar

MANSEHRA: A minor boy drowned in River Kunhar in Balakot on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Kholian Tarairi area where Rizwan Ahmad, 5, son of Abdul Rehman, slipped into the river and ever since divers have been active in the area to recover his body.

Also in the day, a man was killed and another injured when a truck plunged into

a deep ravine in Lower

Kohistan.

The truck, which was on its way to Rawalpindi from Gilgit, skidded off the road and fell into the ravine.

