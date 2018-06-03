Trapped kitten rescued

PESHAWAR: The Rescue 1122 saved a kitten trapped on the third floor of a commercial plaza in Khyber Super Market locality for two days.

A group of journalists had alerted the rescuers after hearing cries of the kitten.

The rescuers reached the spot and located the kitten with the help of a torch. The kitten got entangled in the small safety grill on the third floor of the building. The rescuers used a ladder to reach the spot where the cat was stranded. However, it didn’t serve the purpose and the rescuers went up the stairs to rescue the cat from the balcony.

The rescuer, who tried to catch the kitten, got bitten as he was not wearing gloves. In the end, the rescue team managed to liberate the screaming cat amid applause from the

onlookers, who had gathered on the spot.