Sun June 03, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 3, 2018

30pc rail fare discount on Eid

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has announced 30 percent discount for passengers on Eid ul Fitr.

All classes of train on the second and third day of Eid will get thirty percent discount also. The decision was made in the meeting headed by Chief executive Office CEO Pakistan railways Muhammad Aftab Akbar. Additional manager traffic Abdul Hameed Razi also attended the meeting.

The CEO said, "We feel privileged while serving our brothers and sisters and making their journey easy on the happy occasion. The discount is also on advance booking."

