June 03, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 3, 2018

Exhibition of traditional calligraphy from 8th

Islamabad: The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold an exhibition on 'traditional calligraphy' by calligraphist, Muhammad Azeem Iqbal, from June 8 to 14 on its Heritage Museum here.

The exhibition will show 50 calligraphic artefacts and paintings on Islamic arts in various mediums like leather, wood work, copper and precious stones.

According to Azim, his calligraphy stresses on the sacredness and spirit of the written word with subjective aesthetics in pure oriental tradition.

He said using three-dimensional techniques in wood, metal, gold, silver and leather, he created his calligraphic works with an intense devotion, which went beyond his passion play as an artist.

Besides calligraphy, he also works on miniature, wood carving, relief

work and other mediums

to express his creative

urge.

The exhibition will continue until June 14 except Monday.

