LAHORE: A 27-year-old woman committed suicide by consuming chemical in Subzazar area on Saturday.
The deceased woman
was identified as Kalsoom.
Reportedly, she drank
chemical over unknown reasons. She was taken to a local hospital but she could not survive. Police shifted the body to morgue.
