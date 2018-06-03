Sun June 03, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 3, 2018

Woman committed suicide

LAHORE: A 27-year-old woman committed suicide by consuming chemical in Subzazar area on Saturday.

The deceased woman

was identified as Kalsoom.

Reportedly, she drank

chemical over unknown reasons. She was taken to a local hospital but she could not survive. Police shifted the body to morgue.

Comments

